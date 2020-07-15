Tom Hanks Recalls How His Bones Felt Like “They Were Made Out of Soda Crackers” During Coronavirus Battle

He also recalled how they had “very different symptoms.”

“She had a higher fever than I did. She had horrible nausea,” the Forrest Gump star said, noting that Wilson also had a headache. In addition, Hanks said his spouse lost her sense of taste and smell while he didn’t.

“We were eating takeout food that I thought was delicious,” he remembered. “It was savory goodness. It had butter sauces. It had come from a thing, highly recommended joint. And she was saying, ‘This tastes like oatmeal to me.’ I thought she was insane.”

The Cast Away celebrity also said he “had bones that felt like they were made out of soda crackers,” “bone-crushing fatigue” and a sore rear end.

“It felt like your older brother had held you down and just kept fisting you in the buttocks, you know, until you’d said something like, ‘I love Flipper‘….It felt like I hit my butt. It was just so sore,” he said.