One day after reports surfaced that the Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry wouldn’t come to terms on a long-term agreement ahead of Wednesday’s franchise tag deadline, the two parties reportedly crossed the finish line before 4 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Henry put pen to paper on a four-year deal that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed cash and that could be worth up to $50 million when all is said and done: