Tiger Woods will be ready to go despite five-month break, Dustin Johnson believes

Dustin Johnson believes Tiger Woods will be ready to go at the Memorial Tournament, his first event in five months.

Woods will play on the PGA Tour for the first time since February when the event begins Thursday at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

Johnson, who has missed the past two tournaments after winning the Travelers Championship, has no doubt the 15-time major champion will be ready.

“Obviously it’s tough to simulate competition, but if anybody will be ready to play after not playing for five months, I think Tiger will be,” he told a news conference.

“I don’t think he would come back and play this week if he wasn’t ready.”

Johnson, the world No. 4, said the biggest challenge after a break was being mentally switched on.

“For me it’s mostly the mental game, really, is the hardest, just to get into competition mode and to remember you’re playing in a golf tournament and not just at home playing for fun,” he said.

“You know, just to obviously play in a competition, you think a little bit differently than you do when you’re just out there slapping it around with your buddies.”