This two-pack of Google Nest Minis costs less than a single speaker

Google recently ran a promotion that offered two of its Nest Mini speakers for $78. That’s technically a deal since one usually costs around $50, though Daily Steals is doing it better for Verge readers today with a two-pack of Nest Minis for just $40. Just make sure to enter the code VERGENEST2 once you go to checkout. It currently has the chalk, charcoal, and coral colorways available, and these are all brand-new devices with their original one-year warranty from Google.

Another good deal from Daily Steals is on the Beats Solo 3 on-ear wireless headphones that released a few years ago. It’s offering them in a few colors for just $117, which is close to half off the original $200 price. Just enter the offer code VERGECLUB at checkout to save. These were among the first headphones to launch with Apple’s W1 wireless chip, making them especially useful for people who want to easily and swiftly connect to one of many Apple devices you might have.

The only caveat worth mentioning here is that while they’re new units in their original packaging, they lack the plastic wrap that you’d normally find if you bought them elsewhere. These come with a one-year warranty.

There’s currently over a one-month wait for shipment, but I still feel inclined to tell you about the best price I’ve ever seen on SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card at Amazon. Normally somewhere around $100, it’s down to $64 today. In other words, you can add half of a terabyte’s worth of extra storage to your Nintendo Switch or a compatible phone or laptop for the price of a new game.