Things are going from bad to worse for working parents

– From bad to worse. In April, parenting benefits platform Cleo polled a group of working parents of young kids to see how they were holding up as childcare providers and pre-schools shut down. The answer? Not great!

At the time, 6% said they expected that they would need to leave their jobs in order to care for their children, half said they currently had some form of childcare, and 53% said they expected to change up their current situation in order to get more help from family members.

Those numbers aren’t good, but when Cleo repeated the poll in June, they found something alarming—if not entirely surprising: the situation had gotten much worse.

In the new poll, which Emma covered in detail, a full 27% of respondents said they expect to have to leave the workforce, just 35% have some form of non-parental childcare, and only 28% managed to get family help.

Yikes. It’s not hard to imagine these stats continuing to deteriorate. With summer camps struggling, 40% of U.S. childcare providers saying they expect to close their doors permanently, and schools unlikely to return to anything close to normal in the fall, there’s little relief in sight.

What would it take to give parents a light at the end of the tunnel? Big changes: more Congressional support for the childcare industry, clear safety guidance for schools and caretakers, flexible work schedules and paid leave—the list goes on.

In the meantime, to all our working parent readers—we see you! Let us know what we should be covering that would be helpful for you. And to those who manage or work with parents (probably all of us), now’s a great time to offer support, check in, or just cut them a break!

