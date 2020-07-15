These TikTok Harry Potter Impressions Are Amazing

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Daniel Radcliffe IS Harry Potter to me.


Warner Bros. Pictures

He was amazing in the films, and he continued to be a wonderful role model and representative of the messages in the series. I think we’ve all decided he wrote Harry Potter. JKR who?

You honestly need to watch it to get the full picture (his voice and accent!!), but I’ve tried to compare GIFs below:


Warner Bros. Pictures, @tyler_warwick / TikTok

Warwick currently lives in California and works as an actor. He does a lot of self-tapes and impressions, and during quarantine he got the idea to combine them!


For example, he got the scene wherein Aunt Marge visits *chef’s kiss* perfect.


Warner Bros. Pictures

The plaid button-up and khakis!


And of course, the iconic “HE WAS THEIR FRIEND!” line.


Warner Bros. Pictures, @tyler_warwick / TikTok


And perfectly captured Harry’s dramatic “EXPECTO PATRONUM!!!!”


Warner Bros. Pictures, @tyler_warwick / TikTok

You really need to watch it.


His Parseltongue would make Salazar Slytherin proud.


Warner Bros. Pictures, @tyler_warwick / TikTok


I mean…


Warner Bros. Pictures, @tyler_warwick / TikTok


The angst!!


Warner Bros. Pictures, @tyler_warwick / TikTok


THE PINCERS!


Warner Bros. Pictures, @tyler_warwick / TikTok

Don’t worry. He also has the “Harry!” “SIR!” part in.


He’s done all the films, so check out his TikTok @tyler_warwick to see more!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR