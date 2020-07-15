These TikTok Harry Potter Impressions Are Amazing

Daniel Radcliffe IS Harry Potter to me.
You honestly need to watch it to get the full picture (his voice and accent!!), but I’ve tried to compare GIFs below:
For example, he got the scene wherein Aunt Marge visits *chef’s kiss* perfect.
And of course, the iconic “HE WAS THEIR FRIEND!” line.
And perfectly captured Harry’s dramatic “EXPECTO PATRONUM!!!!”
His Parseltongue would make Salazar Slytherin proud.
I mean…
The angst!!
THE PINCERS!
He’s done all the films, so check out his TikTok @tyler_warwick to see more!
