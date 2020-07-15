The ‘Yearly leaders in NFL sacks’ quiz

Wednesday marks the deadline for which NFL teams can sign franchise-tagged players to long-term extensions. Ahead of that deadline, a couple of teams gave out massive deals to their pass-rushing studs on Tuesday. First, it was Kansas City’s Chris Jones who inked a four-year deal worth $85 million. This led to Patrick Mahomes, who just recently signed a record-breaking contract himself, to troll the haters on Twitter . Myles Garrett, whose deal was not yet up, also got paid on Tuesday, signing a five-year, $125 million contract with Cleveland. You can click here to see which other franchise-tagged players were able to come to terms with their teams and which will be playing on the tag in 2020.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. One player who did not sign a long-term deal was Shaq Barrett. The Bucs defender led the league in sacks in 2019 with 19.5, but that wasn’t enough for the Bucs to offer him a deal beyond 2020. The NFL began officially tracking sacks in 1982. So with that in mind, how many of the year-by-year leaders in sacks can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!