The needle has barely moved on racism in . But this investor thinks this time is different

About a month ago, I wrote about the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Not only did the incident spark a wide, societal conversation around racism, it also launched one about racial inequality in corporations and venture capital firms.

I posed the question: “Venture capital is calling out racism. Can it put its money where its mouth is?” Some readers responded that certainly more work needs to be done. But others were even more pessimistic, with one reader condemning some statements from the industry as lip service. After all, funding still largely goes to a single type of founder: white, male, and university-educated.

But is this time, as we deal with a raging pandemic, actually different?

Jewel Burks Solomon, head of Google for Startups in the U.S., thinks so. A former founder, Burks Solomon (yes, she is Black) also co-created Collab Capital, an Atlanta-based fund targeted toward Black founders. Google for Startups in the U.S., a startup program with accelerators and co-working spaces, is focused on a similar trend of “leveling the playing field for underrepresented founders,” she said during a Brainstorm Tech virtual conversation Tuesday with my colleague, Michal Lev-Ram.

“We can’t look away. All of us are… still,” she says. “These issues are not new by any means with police brutality and some of the things we are seeing. But what is different [this time around] is that we are not able to look away.”

What makes this time different, to Burks Solomon, is that Floyd’s death has been linked not only to police brutality, but also radiated into a larger conversation about racial and economic inequalities. The pandemic, meanwhile, has already sparked a greater ambition toward change in general.

“That is the real big difference to me here: One, we’re able to watch and see it, and I think people are really asking better questions about why is this happening…and what are the systems that are allowing this to happen, year over year?” She said. “I think also that folks were asking, how can we do things differently because of COVID? People were already in that state of mind.”

Jio Platforms marries Facebook with Google: Confirming the reports and rumors, tech giant Alphabet has invested $4.5 billion for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms, the Indian telecoms operator backed by conglomerate Reliance Industries. That follows Reliance Industries announcement that it had become free of net debt in mid-June. Other investors include Facebook (the largest minority shareholder), Qualcomm, Intel, Silver Lake, Vista, and General Atlantic. Now Google and Facebook can work together in India as Jio seeks to build out cheap access to data and its own brand of e-commerce. Meanwhile, Flipkart, also battling with Jio, raised $1.2 billion led by majority owner Walmart. Read more.

