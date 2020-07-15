The ‘MLB players to win ROY and MVP’ quiz

In his first MLB season, Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger won the NL Rookie of the Year Award. In his third season, Bellinger was named NL Most Valuable Player. Even with those accolades, Bellinger is still honing his craft. The 25-year-old outfielder has reportedly altered his swing during the extended offseason. If Bellinger is even better than he was in 2019, opposing pitchers had better watch out in what will, no doubt, be a weird 2020 campaign.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Bellinger is the most recent of 27 players who have earned both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors over the course of their careers. How many of those 27 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!