The Man 50 Cent THREW Table At Finally SPEAKS!! (‘I’m Not A Stalker’)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A little known Haitian rapper from New Jersey named Loui Welli is trying to make a name for himself, after nearly getting knocked out by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. MTO News obtained an interview with the rapper, who explains what he did to make 50 Cent blow up.

