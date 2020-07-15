Home Technology The EFF, in partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno, debuts a...

The EFF, in partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno, debuts a searchable database of 3,000+ US police agencies and the tech surveillance tools they use

Seth Colaner / VentureBeat:

The EFF, in partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno, debuts a searchable database of 3,000+ US police agencies and the tech surveillance tools they use  —  Take the latest VB Survey to share how your company is implementing AI today.  —  It took me less than 10 seconds to find …

