The Best New Shows to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and More

Netflix

Dark Desire (2020)

Alma is a law teacher married to a crooked judge. But after she spends a weekend away from him in the arms of a young man whom she later discovers becomes part of her world in another way, things end in tragedy. Alma must question her reality and what’s a lie and what’s the truth. “Nothing is what it seems,” is the quote that ends the trailer. Available in Spanish with subtitles, Dark Desire premieres July 17.

Cursed (2020)

Starring Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), this gripping fantasy drama, set to premiere on July 17, is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. A young heroine with a special gift named Nimue (Langford) is destined to become the powerful yet tragic Lady of the Lake, and embarks on a journey with a new friend Arthur, a mercenary, to deliver an ancient sword. Considered a coming-of-age story, the underlying themes include religious terror, war, courage, destroying the natural world, and rebellion.

Stateless (2020)

Starring Yvonne Strahovski, Cate Blanchett, and Dominic West, among others, this Australian drama was released in March and is now streaming. The series is partially inspired by the true story of Cornelia Rau, a German citizen who was unlawfully detained by the mandatory detention program in Australia even though she was a permanent resident. Set in an immigration detention center in the Australian desert, the series focuses on four strangers who meet while being held there: An Afghan refugee, a young father trying to escape his dead-end job, an airline hostess trying to escape from a cult, and a bureaucrat involved in a national scandal. Despite being from very different backgrounds, they band together to support one another.

The Twelve (2019)

When a woman is accused of killing her own best friend and her daughter, the town prepares for a controversial and headline-grabbing trial. This Belgian courtroom drama focuses on the 12 jurors who are tasked with determining the fate of the accused and listening to the sordid stories and interpretations from both sides about what supposedly happened. Meanwhile, the 12 jurors have their own struggles to face.

The Baby-Sitters Club (2020)

Nineties kids rejoice, as Netflix has adapted the popular Baby-Sitters Club books and turned them into a modern TV series. The books, written by Ann M. Martin, were staples of tween/teen girls in the ’80s and ’90s, with stories centered around a group of girlfriends who run a babysitting business in their hometown. Ideal to watch with the kids, it stars a talented cast of kids alongside Alicia Silverstone, while Martin is named among the producers. Set in Stoneybrook, Connecticut, the series will be true to the books and keep its focus on the five middle school friends and their adventures in babysitting.

Unsolved Mysteries (2020)

The original series told of actual mysteries that remained unsolved, including both cold cases and paranormal happenings, and aired on and off from 1987 through to 2010, getting canceled and rebooted multiple times in between. The latest reboot stays true to the original, exploring mysterious disappearances, shocking murders, and frightening paranormal encounters. Cases covered in season one include the puzzling death of 32-year-old Rey Rivera, whose body was found having fallen through the roof of a hotel; the unsettling massacre of the Dupont de Ligonnes family in France; and the Berkshire UFO sightings in 1969.

Deadwind (2018)

This Finnish crime drama, dubbed a Nordic noir, will return for its second season, continuing the story of a recently widowed female homicide detective who returns to work and must balance her challenging career with raising two children alone. Her first case: The murder of a young woman. Drawing comparisons to the acclaimed The Killing, Deadwind‘s first season got rave reviews making it an interesting option if you’re looking to explore foreign series.

Warrior Nun (2020)

This fantasy drama is based on the Ben Dunn comic book character Warrior Nun Areala, a 19-year-old woman who awakens in the morgue to discover that she has a divine artifact embedded in her back and has been brought into an ancient order. Her task? To fight demons on Earth and the forces of both heaven and hell that are trying to control her. There are 10 episodes in the inaugural season.

Dark (2017)

Back for its third season, this sci-fi thriller was the first German-language Netflix original series. Children in the fictional town keep going missing, and secret connections between four families, along with a conspiracy involving time travel that dates back for generations, reveal that there’s more going on than meets the eye. It has been compared to Stranger Things, thanks to key plot points like the discovery of a wormhole under a nuclear power plant. The series is set in present-day, though characters travel back to other periods in time, including the ’80s and ’50s.

Hulu

Outcry (2020)

Season one of this troubling docuseries chronicles the story of Greg Kelley, a high school football star who was arrested and eventually convicted and sent to jail for the sexual assault of a 4-year-old boy. The five-part series focuses on his supporters as they search for the truth and justice that eventually leads to Kelley’s exoneration and a spotlight shed on the mishandling of the case. It’s an emotional journey, and the series has already been receiving positive feedback for its look at the controversial case. It’s mandatory viewing for anyone who’s in love with the true-crime genre.

The Chi (2018)

Created by rising-star actor and screenwriter Lena Waithe (Master of None, Ready Player One, Westworld), The Chi is set on the South Side of Chicago where the lives of several men are connected and impacted following a “fateful turn of events.” The series has been praised for its portrayal of complex life in the rough area of Chicago, as well as its compelling characters. Season three will, however, see a shake-up in the cast, as a leading cast member, Jason Mitchell, will not be returning due to “misconduct allegations.”

Love, Victor (2020)

Inspired by the 2018 movie Love, Simon, this teen drama is produced and narrated by Nick Robinson, who starred in the aforementioned film. Victor (Michael Cimino) has just started going to a new high school, and as he tries to discover more about himself he faces challenges both at home and in dealing with his sexuality. A modern-day coming-of-age story, Simon becomes Victor’s guide when he finds it all too difficult. Sophia Bush and Ali Wong appear as recurring and guest stars.

HBO

David Makes Man (2019)

Originally airing on Oprah’s OWN network in December 2019, this coming-of-age drama about a 14-year-old boy who’s haunted by his friend’s death has already been renewed for a second season. As David (Akili McDowell) deals with his troubles, he relies on his mother in hopes that the family can bring themselves out of poverty. The series, which was executive produced by a team that includes Winfrey as well as Michael B. Jordan, also stars Phylicia Rashad. All 10 episodes of season one are available to stream starting July 16.

The House of Ho (2020)

Inspired by the film Crazy Rich Asians, this comedy docuseries will debut on July 16. It follows the lives of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family living in Houston, Texas, made up of its two immigrant parents who have built an empire and their two adult children who are constantly trying to live up to their parents’ high expectations of them. It promises plenty of laughs and cultural traditions, along with a diverse cast of supporting characters, including an eccentric aunt and a flighty cousin.

Close Enough (2020)

This adult animated sitcom centers around a millennial couple and their 5-year-old daughter who live in a Los Angeles duplex with their divorced friends. Featuring a cast of talented voice actors that includes Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks, the series has been in the works for some time, first announced in 2017. After several delays and a switch from TBS to HBO Max, each episode will be just 11 minutes long.

Expecting Amy (2020)

If you’re a fan of comedian Amy Schumer, this documentary miniseries will be a must-watch as she takes viewers on a journey with her through her pregnancy, career, and personal life. It’s the hilarious, emotional, and completely intimate journey you’d expect from Schumer, who is never one to hold back when it comes to her personal life and opinions. Schumer serves as an executive producer alongside her husband Chris Fischer.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (2020)

Focused on the Golden State Killer, this six-part true-crime documentary series follows the story of Michelle McNamara (late wife of comedian Patton Oswalt) as she writes about and investigates the mysterious killer and a series of brutal murders. Also known as the East Area Rapist, the Golden State Killer was finally identified using forensic genetic genealogy to be Joseph James DeAngelo, who was believed to have been responsible for multiple crime sprees throughout California in the ’70s and ’80s, including murders, rapes, and burglaries. McNamara’s book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer, is central to the series, which also features interviews with detectives, survivors, family members, and others involved with the case.

South Park (1997)

Airing for more than 20 years now, this dark, profane, satirical adult animated sitcom isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but fans appreciate its warped, politically incorrect humor. Now, all 23 seasons to date are moving to HBO Max from Hulu for streaming. At the heart of the series are four young friends, Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny, who are always up to something in their Colorado neighborhood. Designed for mature audiences, the series has satirized controversial topics and features questionable characters. For fans of the genre and the series itself, it’ll be a fun binge as you work your way through each 22-minute episode. HBO Max is banking on the series being a hit, having reportedly spent a half a billion dollars for the streaming rights.

Perry Mason (2020)

Whether you watched the original ’50s series that starred Raymond Burr as the title character or not, this miniseries might be worth checking out. The character originated from stories written by Erle Stanley Gardner, and the original series, which was the first-ever one-hour weekly series on television, aired for nine seasons. The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys reinvents the character in this period drama that takes you back to 1932 and the Great Depression when investigator Perry Mason finds himself embroiled in a case involving a child kidnapping. With Robert Downey Jr. among the executive producers and a cast that also includes Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) and John Lithgow, a lot of eyes will be on this miniseries.

Amazon Prime

Absentia (2017)

The third season of this thriller drama drops on July 17, continuing the story of FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic), who, after going missing while hunting a serial killer, is deemed dead in absentia. But when she is miraculously found in a remote cabin in the woods six years later, she has no recollection of the time she lost. She discovers not only that life has moved on without her, but that she has been implicated in a series of murders. Interestingly, the series has received polarizing reviews, criticized for being predictable. But if you’re into the mystery genre and you’re OK with predictability, it might be the perfect easy binge to pass the time.

Suits (2011)

If you have been anxiously awaiting the ninth and final season of this legal drama, grab the popcorn as it is finally streaming. Originally airing on USA Network in 2019, the final season wraps up the story of a high-end New York law firm and its partners as they navigate the dirty and manipulative world of corporate law. The story began about a brilliant college dropout named Mike (Patrick J. Adams) who got hired as a lawyer even though he secretly never graduated law school. But it developed into a larger story about corporate greed, excessive wealth, and how far one will go to win a case. Meghan Markle stars in the first eight seasons, but she doesn’t appear in this season, nor does Adams. But it’s a must-see to close off the story and a great show to binge from the beginning if you haven’t gotten on board yet.

Hanna (2019)

Check out season two of this action drama, which is based on the 2011 film of the same name. It’s about a 15-year-old girl named Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) who lives in a remote forest in Poland with a man Erik (Joel Kinnaman), who she calls her father. Working for the CIA, he recruited Hanna’s mother to help create super soldiers. But when they fell in love, he took the infant Hanna and fled the project. Season one, consisting of eight episodes, was released in March 2019 and has decent reviews, with critics calling it a “gritty reimagining of the 2011 film.” Now that Hanna realizes her true skills and elite training, and knows there are other teenagers out there like her, there’s lots more action to come in season two.

Apple TV+

Little Voice (2020)

Bess King (Brittany O’Grady) is a talented performer who is simply trying to make it as a singer. Through her journey, she encounters both rejection and love and must balance her troubled family life with trying to fulfill her dreams. With original music by Grammy- and Tony Award-nominated artist Sara Bareilles, who is also co-creator of the series, the story has been described by Apple as a “love letter” to the diverse New York music scene. It’s about finding one’s voice and using it to tell a real message. J.J. Abrams signed on as executive producer suggests there might just be something to this musically inclined series.

Greatness Code (2020)

If you’re into sports, this short-form unscripted docuseries will be a must-watch as it tells the untold stories of some of the greatest athletes in the world. The first mini-episode in season one features massive sports icons like LeBron James, Tom Brady, Shaun White, and Usain Bolt, all of whom discuss pivotal moments that defined their careers. Co-produced by companies co-founded by both Brady (alongside Michael Strahan) and James, it gives fans an inside look into events that framed the athletes who have become true inspirations. The first season includes seven mini-episodes.

Dear… (2020)

Rather than sit down for an interview to chat about their work, this docuseries takes a different approach to the typical biography and celebrity interview. Celebrities read letters fans have written to them about how their work has changed and impacted their lives and react to the touching stories. The first season features iconic figures like Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Stevie Wonder, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney+

Wild Chile (2018)

Filled with gorgeous imagery, this miniseries from 2018 is coming to Disney+ on July 17, highlighting some of the most beautiful wildlife in Chile, including both animals and plants. You’ll be taken on a virtual safari by guide René Araneda and oceanographer Susannah Buchan as you marvel at the wondrous views and the beauty of nature. Season one features land, sea, and behind the scenes, which provides an up-close-and-personal look at the wildlife. It’s a must-watch for any nature and animal lover.

