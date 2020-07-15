Texans’ Kenny Still speaks after arrest for protesting: ‘Arrest the cops’

Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills is still speaking out.

The outspoken NFL player was part of a protest calling for Breonna Taylor’s killers, members of Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), to be charged in her death.

“‘Good trouble’ with my brothers and sisters- organized by @untilfreedom,” Stills’ tweet reads.

“Arrested for peacefully protesting. While Breonnas (sic) Taylor’s murderers are still out on the street. #ArrestTheCops #JusticeForBreonna #BlackLivesMatter.”

MORE: How “Cops” made policing into a sport at the expense of black lives

In the mugshot Stills posted, he is wearing a “Breonna Taylor’s Killers Are Still Police” T-shirt.

News broke earlier Wednesday that Stills, along with dozens of others, was arrested July 14 for protesting the death of Taylor. Stills was released Wednesday after being charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black American woman, was killed in her apartment in March when LMPD officers shot her eight times. The officers, with the power of a no-knock warrant, broke into her apartment and exchanged fire with Taylor’s boyfriend, who believed the officers were home invaders.

Stills and others marched to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, calling for justice for Taylor and the removal of the still-employed police for her death. One of the officers, Brett Hankinson, has been fired. The other two officers, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, are still employed by the department.

Along with George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, Taylor has been a focal point of protests around the country.

Stills was one NFL player who has kneeled during the national anthem in the past and has worked closely with Colin Kaepernick and other social justice initiatives in the past.