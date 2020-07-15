Testnet Results Suggest Matic Could Power Ethereum to 7,200 TPS By Cointelegraph

Testnet Results Suggest Matic Could Power Ethereum to 7,200 TPS
Blockchain scalability solution Matic claims the network can supercharge the ecosystem, after a two-month testnet run revealed it was able to process 7,2000 transactions per second (TPS).
In a July 14 blog post by Matic Network, the project reported it had stress tested its Counter Stake CS-2008 testnet, which could “reliably handle a performance level of 7,200 TPS.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.