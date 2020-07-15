Testnet Results Suggest Matic Could Power Ethereum to 7,200 TPS By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Testnet Results Suggest Matic Could Power Ethereum to 7,200 TPS

Blockchain scalability solution Matic claims the network can supercharge the ecosystem, after a two-month testnet run revealed it was able to process 7,2000 transactions per second (TPS).

In a July 14 blog post by Matic Network, the project reported it had stress tested its Counter Stake CS-2008 testnet, which could “reliably handle a performance level of 7,200 TPS.”

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

