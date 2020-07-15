Terry Crews Calls For Followers To ‘Defund PornHub’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Terry Crews has turned his attentions to a new cause after his disastrous attempts to derail the Black Lives Matter movement — he is now calling for his supporters to “defund PornHub.”

“DEFUND PORNHUB @FightTheNewDrug,” he tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR