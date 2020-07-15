Terry Crews Calls For Followers To ‘Defund PornHub’

Terry Crews has turned his attentions to a new cause after his disastrous attempts to derail the Black Lives Matter movement — he is now calling for his supporters to “defund PornHub.”

“DEFUND PORNHUB @FightTheNewDrug,” he tweeted.

Crews has been open about his past addiction to porn.

“Some people say, ‘Hey, man … you can’t really be addicted to pornography.’ But I’m gonna tell you something: If day turns into night and you are still watching, you probably have got a problem. And that was me,” he said in February 2016. “It changes the way you think about people. People become objects. People become body parts; they become things to be used rather than people to be loved.”

He confessed that he went to rehab for his addiction.

“It affected everything. My wife was literally like, ‘I don’t know you anymore. I’m out of here.’ I had to change,” he added. “I literally had to go to rehab for it.”

Here’s what Twitter thinks of his new campaign.