Tekashi 6ix9ine’s New Single FLOPS On Billboard Charts!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped his single, “YAYA” last week, and the single flopped, reaching just #99 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A huge drop for an artist whose last single reached the top spot — mostly thanks to Billboard’s merch and ticket bundle rules. Those rules no longer apply.

The rapper unveiled the video ahead of his freedom from house arrest.

“I have about 34 more days til house arrest is over, about 34 more days and the ankle monitor comes off and the king of New York is back on the street,” he said in a video. “I’m gonna give you all one more music video.

“Just picture this, right. I’ve been on house arrest. I broke a whole bunch of records […] I have the Number One record in the world, from house arrest. I’ve been shooting all the music videos in my living room. I” m gonna give you all one more music video. Picture the noise I’m gonna make when I’m outside.”

He has since deleted his Instagram account amid security concerns.