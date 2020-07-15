Tekashi 6ix9ine’s New Single FLOPS On Billboard Charts!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped his single, “YAYA” last week, and the single flopped, reaching just #99 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A huge drop for an artist whose last single reached the top spot — mostly thanks to Billboard’s merch and ticket bundle rules. Those rules no longer apply.

The rapper unveiled the video ahead of his freedom from house arrest.

