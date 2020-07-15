Tekashi 6ix9ine Deletes Social Media As Home Arrest Ending Looms

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tekashi 6ix9ine has deleted his social media just weeks ahead of the ending of his home arrest.

Since his release earlier this year, Tekashi has used his Instagram account to keep his name relevant, but he has twice unwittingly given away his secret locations and had to be moved by the feds.

“His home confinement aspect ends on July 31, so we thought out of an abundance of caution that he should deactivate all of his social media accounts and just keep a low profile until his home confinement is finished, just to make sure that nothing is leaked, where any gang members would figure out his location or anything to that effect,” his attorney, Lance Lazarro told Complex.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR