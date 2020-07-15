Tekashi 6ix9ine Deletes Social Media As Home Arrest Ending Looms

Tekashi 6ix9ine has deleted his social media just weeks ahead of the ending of his home arrest.

Since his release earlier this year, Tekashi has used his Instagram account to keep his name relevant, but he has twice unwittingly given away his secret locations and had to be moved by the feds.

“His home confinement aspect ends on July 31, so we thought out of an abundance of caution that he should deactivate all of his social media accounts and just keep a low profile until his home confinement is finished, just to make sure that nothing is leaked, where any gang members would figure out his location or anything to that effect,” his attorney, Lance Lazarro told Complex.

“So we just thought, out of an abundance of caution, these last two weeks before the home confinement aspect ends, that he should just stay away from social media.”

Since being freed from prison, 6ix9ine continued his trend of beefing with rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill and Freddie Gibbs.

Just a few days back, he claimed to be surprised he isn’t dead yet — because he knows that plenty are looking to get revenge for the gang members he snitched on to receive a reduced sentence.