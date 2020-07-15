T.I. Trolled for Shading Jada Pinkett Smith With ‘Lifetime Entanglement’ Post

Instagram

Wishing his wife Tiny a happy birthday on Instagram, the ‘Live Your Life’ rapper hopes that ‘nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous Interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement.’

–

T.I. has joined the long list of celebrities who responded to the Smiths and August Alsina‘s headline-making affair drama. The “Live Your Life” rapper took the chance to shade both Will and Jada Pinkett Smith while wishing his wife Tiny a.k.a. Tameka Cottle a happy birthday on Instagram.

Alongside a series of photos of them together, Tip wrote in the lengthy caption, “Sending Love & Light to my Queen on this Glorious Day of Life. May nothing bring u down. We walked through the fire and roasted marshmallows brown. We got it out the mud but it’s still shining bright as they come.”

He went on recalling the time when they first met and stressed that the two “share memories that can never be replaced….a bond that nothing can break.” Throwing shade at Jada and Will Smith, the “Ant-Man” actor expressed how he hopes that “nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous Interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement.”

“I woke up this morning on a beautiful island next to you and totally forgot about the view,” he continued. “They told me I can’t have no mo [gun emoji]s & I promise I tried. but now I got a brand NEW 45′ next to me on my side. Happy Gday Mrs.H! Onwards and Upwards Love Bug.”

<br />

Tiny might love the tribute post her rapper husband dedicated to her, but it wasn’t the case with other people. Some found it corny that Tip used a lot of emoticons in the post, while some others couldn’t help but point out the infamous cheating drama surrounding them. One sarcastically said, “Lifetime entanglement with temporary entanglements welcome,” with another writing, “Emojis represent how many times he cheated.”

“Too many emojis. He must be cheating again,” one other speculated, while someone reacted to the post by saying, “In other words I love you for riding with me even through my lil entanglements.” An individual commented, “Peeps how his toxic a** thrown that’d entanglement in there.”