Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan will not be Questioned by the Police

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. His suicide led to several speculations and an extensive investigation was launched by the Mumbai police. Several friends and family members, including Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjay Leela Bhansali were questioned in the case. Last week, Salman Khan’s ex-manager, Reshma Shetty was summoned for a statement, which lead to speculations that Salman Khan too would be called in.

Rumours started when a man from Bihar filed a case against Salman and seven other people from the industry, for abetment in suicide in Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s case. Putting an end to this rumour, the DCP issued a statement saying that Salman Khan would not be called in for questioning in Sushant’s suicide investigation.

Reportedly, Reshma Shetty was questioned for over five hours by the police.

