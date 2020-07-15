Supermodel Beverly Johnson Gets Engaged at 67

Instagram

The first black woman to grace the cover of U.S. Vogue is ready to give marriage another chance as she is engaged to 70-year-old financier Brian Maillian.

The supermodel, who made history as the first black woman on the cover of U.S. Vogue in 1974, confirmed she’s set to wed the 70-year-old financier, with whom she lives in Rancho Mirage, California.

“This is the first time I’ve dated someone so close to my age,” Beverly told People. “We know the same songs and we’ve lived through a lot of the same things.”

While the star confessed that “finding the love of my life at this point in my life has been amazing,” she admitted the engagement wasn’t exactly planned.

Revealing Brian popped the question while they were attending an event in Palm Springs with members of their extended family, she recalled, “My older sister Sheilah was there and she said to Brian, ‘I didn’t hear you give my sister an answer when she asked you to marry her.’ ”

“And he said, ‘I have answered her. I have asked her to marry me. And she said, No. Besides that – I don’t have a ring,’ ” she shared. “Brian’s 88-year-old mother took off her wedding ring and passed it down the table till it got to Brian and he got down on one knee. I was sobbing uncontrollably and he said ‘Will you marry me?’ and I said yes!”

Maillian put the ring on her finger and, when Johnson took it off to give back to his mom, her soon-to-be mother-in-law told her, “You can keep it on until the rest of the day!”

It will be Beverly’s third marriage – she wed real estate agent Billy Potter in 1971, later divorcing in 1974. Three years later, she tied the knot with businessman and music producer Danny Sims, with whom she shares daughter Anansa Sims, 41. The couple divorced in 1979.