Stocks TD9 Sell Sign Flashes Yet Bitcoin Traders Expect Higher Price By Cointelegraph

Stocks TD9 Sell Sign Flashes Yet Bitcoin Traders Expect Higher Price
The TD9 sell indicator emerged on the chart across various time frames. Considering the heightened level of correlation between and stocks, it might hint at a short-term BTC price pullback.
But cryptocurrency traders seemingly remain unfazed by the vulnerability of stocks. Several traders anticipate Bitcoin to rally towards the mid-$9,000s despite the TD9 signaling for a correction.
