Stephen Coniglio, Warren Tredrea explains difficulties behind captaincy role, GWS Giants news

Former Port Adelaide captain Warren Tredrea has offered a refreshing insight into the difficulties associated with a new leadership role, suggesting GWS skipper Stephen Coniglio will soon find his form after a slow start to the year

Coniglio, who was given the Giants captaincy over the off-season, has been well below his best so far this season, mirroring his side’s patchy form.

The Giants reportedly held discussions about dropping the 26-year-old, but the club has held firm, backing the star on-baller to fire.

Touching on his own experience after he was made full-time captain of the Power in 2006, Tredrea offered an explanation as to why Coniglio’s form was suffering.

“It is very different going from being a vice-captain to being a captain,” Tredrea told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

Stephen Coniglio is yet to find his best form this season after being named captain in the summer (Getty)

“I was a vice-captain who became an acting captain and was lucky to have the ultimate success when Matthew Primus was injured.

“Two years later I was put in as captain and I thought I’d pretty much auditioned for the role and had been in the role partly anyway because Matthew spent a long time injured.

“I can tell you right now, once I stepped into the shoes and wore the No.1 at Port Adelaide it was a different ball game.

“Sponsors come looking for announcements from the club, and they want to use the top players and the captain.

“When you’re wheeled out and it’s a big controversy, the captain speaks.

Coniglio leads the Giants out before their clash against Collingwood in Round 4 (Getty)

“When someone is going through a personal issue like a divorce or a family sickness, you’re there to be the empathetic side, it’s the captain involved in checking how they’re going and dealing with the development officers.

“I think Stephen Coniglio will be a wonderful captain, but at the moment his form is suffering because he’s got a whole new role and no doubt he’s been asked to do a lot more extra stuff, particularly in a very difficult year, and I think it will hold him in good stead in the future.

“Make no mistake, his form is going to see a boost very soon, but at the moment he’s struggling. For me, it looks like a player who’s struggling with the expectation and the new life as captain and doing a lot more than you normally have to do in your week.”

Tredrea said that it is not uncommon for clubs to refrain from dropping their leaders, even in the midst of a form slump, saying he should have been dropped himself in 2007.

Warren Tredrea admitted that he should have been dropped, but coach Mark Williams supported him (Getty)

“I can tell you right now, I was one who probably should have been (dropped),” he said.

“I was coming back off a knee injury and our team was flying in 2007 and I was probably struggling compared to how I had previously played in my career.

“I thought I was going to be dropped on my 199th game, but (Port Adelaide coach, Mark Williams) ‘Chocco’ stuck with me. There is that element too at times where if your captain is fit, you have to play him.

“(Coniglio) is not terrible, he’s just below his best and we know how good his best is.

“There’s other people who are probably worse contributors than him at the moment, but because it’s a big name (it’s a story).

“I think the gap (between his best and current play) will close very soon. He’s a star.”