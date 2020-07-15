Squirrel in Jefferson County tests positive for bubonic plague

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

A squirrel found in Morrison on July 11 tested positive for the bubonic plague.

This is the first known case of the plague in the county this year, according to Jefferson County Public Health. It’s not an uncommon sickness to see in rodents year to year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scientists believe the plague bacteria circulates in low rates of rodent populations regularly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR