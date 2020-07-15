Southampton resume interest in Mohammad Salisu as one of two summer centre-back targets | Football News







Southampton have renewed their interest in Mohammad Salisu along with another centre-back target on the European continent.

The Valladolid player has a £10.9m (€12m) release clause in his contract that is not expected to be a problem for the Saints should they decide to press ahead with the move.

News reported in January that the Ghanaian had become a target for Ralph Hasenhuttl after some impressive performances in La Liga.

The second centre-back target remains unconfirmed, but News has previously reported the south-coast club have been keen on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka has been watched by the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs

Ndicka and Salisu are both left-footed centre-halves and considered bright defensive prospects, with Ndicka also having been tracked by top Premier League sides such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Ndicka, 20, is a France U21 international that came through Auxerre’s youth system, while Salisu is a 21-year-old who has been part of Valladolid since 2017, but is yet to play for Ghana.