Snoop Dogg Shades ‘Lame B***h’ Celina Powell as He Apologizes to Wife in ‘Don’t Be Mad at Me’ Remix

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Still a G Thang’ hitmaker appears to allude to his affair with the Instagram thot in the newly-released remix to Problem’s song, which also features Freddie Gibbs.

Snoop Dogg deeply regrets his episode of infidelity involving Celina Powell and he has let the world know it. Being featured in the newly-released remix to Problem‘s song “Don’t Be Mad at Me”, he took the chance to publicly apologize to his wife Shante Taylor while dissing his former side chick as a “lame b***h.”

“I’m tired of sayin’ sorry for the same s**t/ Damn near lost my queen, f**king ’round with that lame b***h,” he spits his verse, before admitting and celebrating his marriage which remains strong despite the affair, “Ashamed of myself ’cause I shamed you/ Good or bad, right or wrong, we always bang through.”

The 48-year-old rhymer continues to sing praise for his lady love, “You’re thicky thick, go and shake it for me baby (Baby)/ Picture perfect, let me take it for you baby (Baby)/ No cap, I ain’t s**t without you/ And I put that on my momma, I’d die for you baby boo.”





Snoop doesn’t mention any name in the song, but considering the buzz surrounding the cheating scandal, people could not help but speculate that it’s about his affair with Celina. The Instagram thot exposed their affair in 2018, claiming they had sex while listening to his gospel album “Bible of Love”.

Snoop later flipped the script, saying she’d been nothing more than bait for his new show “Clout Chasers”, which never sees the light of day. In a trailer for the show, Snoop mentions Celina’s infamous plot to fake a paternity test and claims Offset was the father of her child and gives a glimpse at his clout-chasing sting.

Earlier this year, the talk about Snoop and Celina’s affair was reignited by 6ix9ine, after the two rappers got into a back-and-forth on social media. The “GOOBA” hitmaker shared a video of Snoop and Celina together in what looks like a hotel room.

Celina later claimed that Snoop tried to contact her and ask her to team up for revenge against 6ix9ine, but she ignored his calls. “@snoopdogg I’m not interested in teaming up with you against @6ix9ine, stop calling me askin why I’m egging him on,” she wrote in an Instagram post back in May.

As for the song, Problem explained his goal with it in a press release. “I want this song to help couples get through these tough quarantine times together,” he shared. “Don’t sweat the small stuff. Being the bigger person is the key. The song was actually recorded as a real apology. I was wrong about something we had a small argument about and instead of just saying sorry, I went and did the song and sent it to her. It worked lol.”