Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Wife For ‘F*ckin’ With A Lame B*tch!!’

Snoop Dogg hopped on Problem’s “Don’t Be Mad At Me” remix alongside Freddie Gibbs and apologized to his wife, Shante for “f*ckin’ with a lame b*tch.”

The song comes weeks after Celina Powell claimed that she had slept with the West Coast Legend.

“I’m tired of sayin’ sorry for the same sh*t/ Damn near lost my queen, f*ckin’ round with that lame bitch (What? What? What?)/ Ashamed of myself ’cause I shamed you/ Good or bad, right or wrong, we always bang through/ The BS or we went out the ES/ You wanna buy the mall, I’ ma let her no PS/ Cars, purses (What?), diamonds, VS/ Real ghetto love (Ayy), two steppin’ at the GS (Come on).”

Celina tweeted at the time, “We f*cked to his gospel album.” Snoop did not publicly deny the claims and Tekashi 6ix9ine even joined in the taunting the rapper online.

Should Shante forgive him?