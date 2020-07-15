Siobhan Chamberlain leaves Manchester United by mutual consent | Football News





Siobhan Chamberlain was Manchester United Women’s first professional goalkeeper

Siobhan Chamberlain is leaving Manchester United after agreeing to end her contract by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The goalkeeper joined United from Liverpool in July 2018 for their inaugural season in the Women’s Championship and went on to make 27 appearances.

She made her first competitive appearance in a League Cup match against her former club a month after making the switch and shortly afterwards made her league debut in a 12-0 win over Aston Villa.

Chamberlain, 36, was a key part of the side that went on to win the Championship in their first season playing in all 18 matches.

She has made 50 appearances for England since 2004 and was part of the team that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2015. Her 50th cap came in the 2018 SheBelieves Cup.

Chamberlain, who gave birth to her daughter in January, wrote on her blog that she would now “take time to consider the next steps in my career”.

“When I found out I was pregnant in 2019, I knew I wasn’t ready to finish playing, fighting to get back into the squad at United was my entire focus,” she said.

“However, life and football very rarely follow the perfect path, I feel my career for club and country is the example of that. But the one thing that’s driven me throughout my entire career is not giving up.

“I had been to four major tournaments with England over 11 years before making my tournament debut in 2015. I had plenty of opportunities to give up prior to that. I didn’t.

“I have loved every minute of my time as a Manchester United player but after discussions with Casey we both agreed that now was the right time for me to move on and take time to consider the next steps in my career.

“I am proud that we as a group of players have written a chapter in this great club’s history. The future of this club is in great hands with Casey and I have no doubt that trophies and success are not far away.

“I can’t thank the fans enough for their support. The support for me as a player and the love and kindness shown to me in becoming a mother, it makes being a women’s footballer special. Women’s football needs your passion.

“In 2005, playing for Manchester United was a dream. Dreams can come true.”

Head coach Casey Stoney added: “I want to thank Siobhan for her time with us. Aside from her obvious goalkeeping abilities she has been an incredible leader and role model within the team, and a fantastic mentor to the talented young goalkeepers we have at United.

“On a personal level, I have played with Siobhan for a number of years at various clubs and also with the national team. We’ve shared so many experiences together and I consider her a friend.

“As a head coach it’s my job to evolve the squad each year and after discussions with Siobhan on our plan to give our younger goalkeepers more first-team experience, it was agreed by both parties that now was the right time for Siobhan to move on and pursue her career elsewhere.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish her the best of luck for the future.”