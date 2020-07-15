Shares of Hyundai Motor jump nearly 8% on Seoul’s ‘green new deal’ By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

SEOUL () – Shares of Hyundai Motor (KS:) jumped nearly 8% on Wednesday, a day after South Korea announced a “green new deal” to spur use of environmentally friendly vehicles.

Other auto shares gained ground, with affiliate Kia Motors (KS:) rising 4.1% and auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis (KS:) climbing 3.3%.

Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung has said Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million battery-driven electric vehicles in 2025, together targeting more than 10% of the global market share for such vehicles.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR