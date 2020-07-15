Scott Pendlebury open to leaving interstate hub to support family in Melbourne, Collingwood news

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury says he is open to leaving an interstate hub during the season if his family requires him to.

Pendlebury is one of several Collingwood players with young children and left wife Alex at home their two young children, with the trio not permitted to join him at the club’s Joondalup Resort in Perth.

The 32-year-old said he had missed his seven-month old daughter Darcy’s first words while he was away from home, and said he will return home if necessary.

“There are some big challenges. I have said it before, family comes first,” Pendlebury said on the Jock and Journo podcast.

“I have wrapped my head around the potential of having to leave the hub and head home and the boys continue on without me. That is something that I have thought about.

“I don’t want it to get to that stage but if it has to come to that and I have to go home for a couple of weeks then I will go home.”

With the AFL set to move teams up to Queensland for the time being, Pendlebury said he would be opposed to having his young family being required to quarantine in a hotel for a two-week period before joining him in an AFL hub.

“We are committed and we spoke about this initial three-week hub of getting through that and then obviously the talk around extending or what are we doing,” he said.

Scott Pendlebury says he will return home to Melbourne during the season if he deems it necessary (Getty)

“There has been a little bit of talk around potentially a halfway hub for families (in Queensland) but I’m not going to ask my family to go into strict lockdown for 14 days in a hotel with Alex and two kids.

“That is just not going to happen.

“One thing I can see working from my point of view if there was some sort of bye.

“All the teams could all go to their home state, you pick up your family and you go to the next state and then technically another 14 day quarantine period but you’ve got your family.”