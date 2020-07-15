Score Treblab’s Z2 Workout Headphones now on sale for $76 via Amazon

Not just any pair of headphones is suitable to use while you’re working out. Even if you don’t sweat a ton, moisture can damage headphones which aren’t sufficiently water-resistant. Thankfully, plenty of models out there are designed with this in mind, such as the Treblab Z2 Workout Headphones. These over-ear headphones normally sell for $90, but today you can snag a pair on sale for $76.47. This limited-time offer saves you nearly $15 off their usual cost and offers one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on them.

These over-ear wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0, active noise-cancelling, and a built-in battery that’s capable of lasting for up to 35 hours on a single charge. Today’s deal brings them down to one of the best prices yet via Amazon. $76.47 $89.99 $14 off

Treblab’s Z2 headphones feature active noise-cancelling technology to tune out the world around you while you’re listening. Bluetooth 5.0 powers the wireless connectivity so you can pair these headphones with devices like your smartphone or laptop with ease. Meanwhile, IPX4 water resistance keeps these headphones protected during your runs in the rain and spin classes. Inside are neodymium 40mm speakers, while swiveling ear-cups help to keep you comfortable for longer listening times. There’s also a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, as well as compatibility with voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

With the built-in battery, these headphones are capable of lasting for up to 35 hours on a single charge so you can listen all day long and into the next. You can even use them as wired headphones with the included audio cable so you never have to deal with battery concerns. Treblab also includes a carrying case to keep the Z2 headphones safe when you’re not listening to them.

