Sara Ali Khan showers love on father Saif Ali Khan in her latest post



Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood in 2018 with the intense romance Kedarnath, where she was paired with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress then went on to do Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, receiving a lot of love from the audience for all three films. Now she is gearing up for the release of Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. Sara has managed to have a good fan following early in her career and that’s something which is commendable.



She has not only impressed us with her performances on screen, but also goes out of her way to keep her fans entertained on social media. Sara took to Instagram today to post an awesome throwback picture with her dad. She captioned it as, “The one person that has always been the definition of peace, the epitome of loveï¸ and the personification of Mickey Mouse Love you Abba ‍”



Isn’t it adorable?