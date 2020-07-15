Santana’s Best “Glee” Performances

Naya’s voice was, quite literally, music to our ears.
After the near week-long search, Naya Rivera’s body was found and she was pronounced dead on July 8.
As fans of Naya’s, what better way to commemorate her life than looking back at some of her best performances in the role that made us fall in love with her?
So, here’s a list of some of Naya Rivera’s most iconic performances as the illustrious Santana Lopez (in no particular order because they’re all magnificent in their own way):
1.
“Valerie” by Mark Ronson, ft. Amy Winehouse:
2.
“Survivor/I Will Survive” by Destiny’s Child/Gloria Gaynor:
3.
“Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson:
4.
“There Are Worse Things I Could Do” by Stockard Channing from Grease:
5.
“Don’t Rain On My Parade” by Barbara Streisand from Funny Girl:
6.
“Me Against The Music” by Britney Spears and Madonna:
7.
“Rumor Has It/Someone Like You” by Adele:
8.
“Science Fiction Double Feature” from Rocky Horror Picture Show:
9.
“Love You Like A Love Song” by Selena Gomez:
10.
“Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill:
11.
“Shake It Out” by Florence and The Machine:
12.
“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac:
13.
“Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse:
14.
“Mine” by Taylor Swift:
15.
“Thriller/Heads Will Roll” by Michael Jackson/ The Yeah Yeah Yeahs
16.
Finally, “Trouty Mouth” by Santana Lopez:
What’s your favorite Santana Lopez performance from Glee? Let us know in the comments below.
