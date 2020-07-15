Rise: Surge of Power MapleStory Summer Update on July 22

Article content continued

First released in North America in May 2005, MapleStorybecame one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs in the world. With over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone (there are a total of seven MapleStoryservices around the world), the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 15 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStorythe 4th highest populated country in the world.

About Nexon America Inc.http://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStoryand Mabinogifor more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005844/en/

Contacts

Nexon America

Cynthia Lezama

[email protected]

#distro