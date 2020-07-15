RHONY Sneak Peek: Ramona Singer Believes the “Top One Percent” Shouldn’t Date Online

You won’t be seeing Ramona Singer on Bumble any time soon.

In this clip from Thursday’s all-new The Real Housewives of New York City, the 63-year-old Bravo personality makes her opinions known about online dating. During a dinner in the Berkshires, Dorinda Medley‘s friend Sam talks with Ramona about her “new chapter” following her divorce from Mario Singer.

“Ramona, how long were you married for?” Sam inquires.

The RHONY OG responds, “Over 20 years.”

As Sam raises a glass to this new chapter in Ramona’s life, he praises the “phenomenon” of digital dating. While Dorinda, who is listening in on the conversation, expresses interest in online dating, Ramona doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

“We’re the top one percent! You’re not finding that on an online site,” she whispers to Sam.

This shocks Dorinda’s friend, who asks if Ramona just wants “a good guy.”

Per Ramona, any suitor must “have as much money as we do or more.”