'RHOA's Porsha Williams Held In Jail Without Bond Over Breonna Taylor Protest!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was arrested in jail without bond. More than 100 people were arrested in Lousiville during a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Porsha was charged with felony intimidating a participant in a legal process, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and criminal trespassing. 

She is currently being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

