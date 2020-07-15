‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Held In Jail Without Bond Over Breonna Taylor Protest!!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was arrested in jail without bond. More than 100 people were arrested in Lousiville during a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Porsha was charged with felony intimidating a participant in a legal process, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and criminal trespassing.

She is currently being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Taylor was killed two months ago when police broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting and shot her eight times. A no-knock warrant was issued by police who say that they suspected a man involved in a drug ring was receiving packages of drugs at her home.

No drugs were found in her home.

The officers involved have not yet faced any charges and her death has been reportedly linked to a gentrification plan by the police department and the city — allegations the city’s mayor denies.