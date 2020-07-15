‘RHOA’ To Begin Shooting New Season This Month

Fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta will be pleased to hear that the new season will begin filming later this month.

A source told TheJasmineBRAND that the ladies would be filming but keeping safe until the pandemic is over.

It’s not yet known if former housewife Eva Marcille will be replaced. She announced a few weeks back that she would be walking away from the show.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo,” she said in a statement. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”

“I look forward to serving the community on Ricky Smiley Morning show and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of color,” she continued.