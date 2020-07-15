‘RHOA’ to Begin Production on New Season This Month

Bravo

According to a new report, the production of upcoming season 13 of the hit Bravo reality series will begin in July as the safe filming procedure amid Coronavirus pandemic is being finalized.

A source claims to TheJasmineBrand that the details of how the production will proceed to keep everyone safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is still being finalized. The show previously filmed its season 12 reunion special virtually to avoid spreading the spread of the novel virus.

The new season of “RHOA” will not feature Eva Marcille, who announced her exit back in June. Eva, who joined the show for two seasons, explained at the time “I have a six-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers. They’re 24-hours a day, and there’s a lot of work to be done. So I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community, and not so much reality show business.”

Later, she provided more details in an official statement which read, “I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates and the strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers at the Bravo and Truly Entertainment companies.”

Eva went on saying, “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”

Cast member NeNe Leakes was also rumored to be not returning for season 13 with Mo’Nique replacing her. However, NeNe’s team denied the rumors, “It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from ‘RHOA’. Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be.”

The comedian also shut down the speculations. “No, my sweet babies. I am not doing ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’,” she explained. “In my humble opinion, Nene Leakes is irreplaceable. Nene Leakes is the ‘Housewives of Atlanta’ if you ask me, baby. That’s been 13 years so, no I am not joining the cast. I respect all of those sisters they do what they do.”