‘RHOA’ Alum Sheree Whitfield ‘Feels So Much Better’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The designer and former ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member also tells her followers that she will be sharing her symptoms and experience with the novel coronavirus.

Sheree Whitfield recently took to her social media account to reveal that she contracted with COVID-19. In a video that she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, the former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” gave fans an update of her condition after being “MIA” for a few days.

“I tested positive for COVID-19, so I’ve kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half,” Sheree said in the clip. “I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feeling much better today, thank you for everybody who knew they had not heard from me and reached out… I just have been out of it.”

The designer and TV personality also told her followers that she would be sharing her symptoms and experience with the bovel coronavirus. Showing support for Sheree, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant commented on her post, “Glad you’re feeling better!” “RHOA” star Cynthia Bailey also wished her “a speedy recovery.”

Fans also sent her well wishes as one of them said, “So glad you are recovering. It would definitely be helpful to our community to hear about your symptoms and treatment. Many are not taking this seriously.” Missing her already, another fan added, “Oh no! You look a little tired still. Please get well soon. We need you back at a 110%.”

This arrives after Russell Westbrook revealed on Twitter on Monday, July 13, that he had COVID-19, adding that doctors caught the virus prior to his team’s departure to Orlando, Florida, where the top U.S. teams are quarantining ahead of a planned upcoming tournament league. The 31-year-old Houston Rockets star said, “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!”