Report: Tory Lanez & Megan Were Dating & Tory Shot Her During ‘Lovers Quarrel’!!

Two nights ago there was a report that rapper Tory Lanez was arrested for gun possession, while driving in the car with fellow rapper Megan The Stallion.

Now it appears that Tory may have shot Megan , during a lovers quarrel.

After three days of silence from both parties, Megan Thee Stallion revealed on Instagram on July 15, that she suffered from a gunshot wound and underwent surgery to remove the bullets. Luckily, the Houston rapper revealed that she is expected to make a full recovery. Still, the full circumstances surrounding what happened that night are unclear.

But according to a Houston woman, who shares friends with Meg, the shooting occurred during a lovers quarrel.

The woman claims that Tory and Meg have been dating, on the low. Meg reportedly broke up with Tory and he pulled a gun. The gun reportedly accidentally went off and Meg was shot.

