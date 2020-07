For now, fans of the New York Mets can breathe a little easier as it concerns ace Jacob deGrom.

After deGrom exited Tuesday’s intrasquad game following an inning of work due to back tightness, the 32-year-old underwent an MRI on Wednesday. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, that scan did not show “anything concerning” and left the two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner day-to-day.