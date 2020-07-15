Ranking all 32 NFL offenses heading into the 2020 season

Cary Edmondson / USA Today Sports Images

Minnesota transitioned to a run-heavy team after hiring Gary Kubiak as an adviser, and now the former Broncos head coach takes over as the offensive coordinator. The running game remained so effective because Dalvin Cook was able to stay healthy, but his status can’t be taken for granted after playing only 15 games in his first two seasons. Kirk Cousins has proven himself worthy if the big money Minnesota pays him, with a 107.4 Passer Rating last year, but his job will be more difficult this year after the team traded Stefon Diggs. A healthy Adam Thielen would go a long way in keeping the Vikings status as the eighth highest scoring offense in 2019.