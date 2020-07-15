Ranking all 32 NFL offenses heading into the 2020 season

The NFL has more offense than ever, with rules that consistently seem to favor that side of the ball. Here’s a look at how all the offenses stack up heading into the 2020 season.
The Chiefs ranked fifth in points per game during 2019, but that was with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes nursing an ankle injury at the start of the year and missing two games with a knee injury. The team returns nearly its entire offensive roster and has added versatile running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the fray. K.C. has a strong argument for the best quarterback, wide receiver (Tyreek Hill), and tight end (Travis Kelce) in the game.
Baltimore led the NFL with 33 points per game last year, bullying teams with its elite running game. Lamar Jackson is the most unique offensive talent in football, and the running game looks possibly more potent after drafting J.K. Dobbins. The loss of guard Marshal Yanda is a big hit, and the team’s remarkable health from last season should also be noted if we’re counting on a repeat.
Drew Brees is proving himself to be the most accurate passer in history and is back for one more try at a Super Bowl. His top two receivers in Michael Thomas and Jared Cook are back, and the addition of Emmanuel Sanders makes the offense even better. Versatile running back Alvin Kamara also enters his fourth campaign.
Dak Prescott has been a different quarterback since the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper, so it’s reassuring that Dallas was able to lock up the wideout. Their offense could be even more potent after drafting CeeDee Lamb to complement Cooper and Michael Gallup. Don’t forget about the elite offensive line and Ezekiel Elliott, who had 1,777 yards from scrimmage in a “down” year. The team could easily improve on last year’s 27 points per game.
The Bucs offense is getting plenty of hype after the offseason additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, though it’s worth remembering they finished fourth in points last year with Jameis Winston under center. Brady might not be great for the stats sheet relative to Winston, but his ability to take care of the ball should help in the win column. Wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin established themselves last year as arguably the best duo in football.
Seattle remains a run-first team, yet the Seahawks are led by quarterback Russell Wilson as the face of the franchise. He’s been consistent with over 30 touchdowns passes in four of the last five seasons, and the team has a strong wideout tandem with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. The addition of veteran tight end Greg Olsen only helps. On the ground, Chris Carson is a legitimate threat and has some help with veteran Carlos Hyde.
No offense in the league is rising faster than Arizona’s, with Kyler Murray entering his second season and now helped by star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. We shouldn’t forget about Christian Kirk and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, and running back Kenyan Drake averaged 5.2 yards per carry after joining the team in 2019. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense took a nice step forward last year and could make an even bigger jump this year with Hopkins and an improved offensive line.
The 49ers finished second in the regular season with 29.9 points per game, though there are some concerns heading into 2020 with the loss of Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel’s injury and Raheem Mostert now requesting a trade. Jimmy Garoppolo did prove himself to be more than just a midtier quarterback last year, and Kyle Shanahan’s play calling can seemingly make any running back productive. Tight end George Kittle is also arguably the best player at the position in football.
Tennessee has the talent to win in a variety of ways, with now-extended quarterback Ryan Tannehill leading the NFL with 9.6 yards per attempt last year and Derrick Henry leading the league in rushing. A.J. Brown had an epic rookie season at wideout, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is quickly becoming a name to follow in coaching circles.
Atlanta remains consistent because of Matt Ryan, one of the most underappreciated quarterbacks in the NFL. Ryan has at least 4,000 yards passing in consecutive seasons. The Falcons have a great wide receiver duo in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, but the loss of tight end Austin Hooper could hurt. It’s unclear what we should expect from Todd Gurley coming off a down year in L.A.
If only the Eagles could stay healthy. Last year they finally got better health from quarterback Carson Wentz, but the wideouts couldn’t stay on the field. The offensive line remains strong, but a season-ending injury to guard Brandon Brooks really hurts. The addition of rookie wideout Jalen Reagor brings excitement, and running back Miles Sanders could be on the cusp of a breakout after finishing 2019 strong.
Minnesota transitioned to a run-heavy team after hiring Gary Kubiak as an adviser, and now the former Broncos head coach takes over as the offensive coordinator. The running game remained so effective because Dalvin Cook was able to stay healthy, but his status can’t be taken for granted after playing only 15 games in his first two seasons. Kirk Cousins has proven himself worthy if the big money Minnesota pays him, with a 107.4 Passer Rating last year, but his job will be more difficult this year after the team traded Stefon Diggs. A healthy Adam Thielen would go a long way in keeping the Vikings status as the eighth highest scoring offense in 2019.
The luster has started to fade for head coach Sean McVay as the team’s talent is beginning to deteriorate. Jared Goff is coming off a disappointing season with regression from the offensive line and from Todd Gurley. The team will use a running back committee in 2020 and also hopes the loss of Brandin Cooks doesn’t hurt too much. Wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp were up to the task last year, but the team went from second in points in 2018 to 11th last season.
Houston’s offense had a somewhat disappointing 23.6 points per game last year, and it remains to be seen if Bill O’Brien’s offensive moves will help. Out are Carlos Hyde and DeAndre Hopkins, replaced by David Johnson, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. Deshaun Watson is the clear leader and has put up big numbers over the last two years.
Aaron Rodgers often looked frustrated last season without more weapons, but the Packers haven’t done much to help him this offseason. The team lost disappointing tight end Jimmy Graham, effectively replaced by wideout Devin Funchess, and the Pack also lost right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Running back Aaron Jones did establish himself as a star in 2019, and wide receiver Davante Adams remains elite. Still, it’s difficult to see how Green Bay makes significant progress from last year’s 15th points scored ranking.
Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense got off to a nice start last season before the quarterback suffered a season-ending back injury. The core of the offense returns with developing star wideout Kenny Golladay, complemented by Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, and second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Lions also hope to have better production at running back after drafting D’Andre Swift.
Pittsburgh was a top 10 offense in 2018 but saw big regression last year with the loss of Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger’s injury. Big Ben is healthy, albeit still without Brown. The Steelers also have issues at running back after James Conner’s disappointing 2019 season, but they do have a lot of depth. JuJu Smith-Schuster is hoping to rebound this year and cash in next offseason.
How much of a difference does coaching make? We’re about to find out after Cleveland replaced Freddie Kitchens with Kevin Stefanski this offseason. Baker Mayfield looked great in his rookie season before falling off the rails last year, but he couldn’t hope for more help with Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, new tight end Austin Hooper, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns also addressed their offensive line this offseason, which could be a big factor in expected improvement.
It was often said Buffalo was missing a No. 1 wideout last year, and the Bills got just that by acquiring Stefon Diggs in the offseason. He should help quarterback Josh Allen develop in his third season. Allen has been enigmatic in his first two years but has the physical talent to be a solid starter if he can improve his subpar accuracy. The offensive line is strong, helping a young running back duo of Devin Singletary and rookie Zack Moss.
The Colts were a middle-of-the-pack offense last season despite Andrew Luck’s preseason retirement. Philip Rivers took too many risks last year, tossing 20 interceptions, but gives the Colts offense more upside than the team had with Jacoby Brissett. He can enjoy a great offensive line, but the wideouts are a work in progress behind T.Y. Hilton. Rookie back Jonathan Taylor is set to challenge Marlon Mack for snaps at running back.
Drew Lock played well when he became the Broncos starting quarterback late last season, and the team hopes that’s a sign of things to come. Courtland Sutton looks like a young star at wide receiver, and Denver continued to revamp that area in the draft by taking Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Tight end Noah Fant also showed some flash in his rookie season. The running back looks strong with free agent signing Melvin Gordon joining Phillip Lindsay, and the Broncos also added on the offensive line this offseason.
Head coach Matt Nagy made an immediate impact in 2018, but the offense regressed to 29th in points last year in large part due to Mitchell Trubisky’s struggles. Expected replacement Nick Foles has experience and weapons to work with, led by Allen Robinson. The offensive line hopes to have better luck with health than last year, and running back David Montgomery would benefit from that outcome.
There have been big changes in Carolina this offseason, and none bigger than the transition at quarterback to Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater has been a winner in Minnesota and New Orleans, but he has never put up big numbers. Acclaimed offensive coach Joe Brady could be a coup for the team, after launching LSU’s passing game last year. Christian McCaffrey, a generational talent as both a runner and receiver, remains the key to the offense, and the addition of Robby Anderson could give young star wide receiver D.J. Moore even more favorable opportunities.
The jury is out on Daniel Jones after his rookie season. The quarterback made exciting plays but also had an inexcusable 18 fumbles in 13 games. The offense could be more conservative under new coordinator Jason Garrett, which is music to the ears of star running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants also might have a long-term replacement for Odell Beckham with the way Darius Slayton played in his rookie season, and Golden Tate also performed well when on the field. Evan Engram has been an excellent producer in his three seasons, but injuries remain an issue.
Bengals fans have a lot to be excited about with rookie Joe Burrow under center, but past rookie examples show they need to be patient. If the offensive line can hold up, Burrow can succeed with a great wide receiver room led by A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and rookie Tee Higgins. Running back Joe Mixon also has back-to-back 1,100 yard rushing seasons.
Jon Gruden’s West Coast offense has made Derek Carr more efficient over the last two years, but it hasn’t yet led to big offensive production. Part of the problem has been the lack of receiving weapons, which the team hopes to remedy with first-round pick Henry Ruggs. Darren Waller emerged as a star at tight end last season, and running back Josh Jacobs backed up his first round status. There remains a long way to go after averaging only 19.6 points last season.
The Jets finished strong last year, a strong indicator for Adam Gase and Sam Darnold. The team rightfully prioritized the offensive line in the offseason, though some more receiving help for Darnold would have also been nice. Losing Robby Anderson could be significant, even as the team added Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims. It remains to be seen what Le’Veon Bell has left after struggling in his first season with the Jets.
Bill Belichick likely has his most challenging project during his Patriots tenure with offensive talent that’s lacking. The team recently signed Cam Newton for a bargain price to possibly replace Tom Brady, but it remains to be seen what the versatile quarterback has left after missing most of 2019 with a foot injury. N’Keal Harry was a big disappointment in his rookie season, and Mohamed Sanu was also unproductive after he was acquired. It remains to be seen how Julian Edelman will fare without Brady. Better health from the offensive line would help Sony Michel, who averaged only 3.7 yards per carry last year. Gifted third down back James White’s production could also be hurt without Brady under center.
Miami’s offense was better than expected last year, at least when Ryan Fitzpatrick was under center. He will keep the seat warm for rookie Tua Tagovailoa this season. Miami has a nice collection of wideouts with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Albert Wilson, and tight end Mike Gesicki also came on last year. The offensive line has been revamped, which should help new running backs Jordan Howard and Matt Breida.
The baton has been passed at quarterback in L.A., as Philip Rivers finally moved on this offseason. First-round pick Justin Herbert will be the eventual starter, but Tyrod Taylor might get the call in Week 1. The talent around the quarterback remains very good, with versatile back Austin Ekeler stepping in as the starter and a nice set of receiving options with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry. The offensive line also gets a boost with free agent signing Bryan Bulaga. The quarterback play will determine how far this offense goes in 2020.
The Jaguars are all-in on Gardner Minshew after trading Nick Foles this offseason. Minshew impressed in his rookie season, but we’ll have to see if that’s repeatable for the sixth-round pick. He helped wideout D.J. Chark also have a breakout season, and Leonard Fournette rebounded at running back. Still only scoring 18.8 points per game last year, the Jags have a long way to go and hope new coordinator Jay Gruden can lead them forward.
Dwayne Haskins looked lost in his rookie season, though part of the problem was due to a poor offensive line. Washington hasn’t done much to fix that issue or give Haskins help elsewhere. Former college teammate Terry McLaurin did find cohesion with Haskins immediately, and Derrius Guice has looked good at running back on the rare occasions he’s been healthy. The team hopes to see more of Guice and less of veteran Adrian Peterson.