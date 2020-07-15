Rachael Leigh Cook Slapped With Divorce Papers by Estranged Husband

WENN

The ‘She’s All That’ actress is heading to court for divorce proceedings as her estranged husband Daniel Gillies has submitted legal documents to end their marriage.

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook‘s husband has given up on saving the couple’s 15-year marriage and filed for divorce.

The “She’s All That” star confirmed she and Daniel Gillies had split last summer (Jun19), and now he has submitted legal documents, obtained by The Blast, to legally end the union.

The divorce papers were filed on 10 July.

Announcing the separation just over a year ago, the actress, who shares two young children with Gillies, said, “With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. This decision isn’t one we have come to easily or lightly.”

“We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come.”

Previously, Rachael opened up about her marriage in 2013 after confirming her first pregnancy, stating: “We got married incredibly fast. We got engaged after dating for maybe five months and we got married a couple of months after that,” she told People. “There was just so much more both of us wanted to do. We wanted to travel and accomplish a lot more in our professional lives.”

The couple began dating in 2001 and married in August 2004.