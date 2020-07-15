QuirkLogic Expands Ecosystem with New 13″ Digital Writing Device: Papyr™

Article content

CALGARY, Canada — QuirkLogic® today announced its latest addition to their digital writing devices: Papyr™. This 13” personal-size writing device, combined with the powerful InkWorks™ Platform, provides an innovative solution for individuals and teams to collaborate, work, learn and ideate in real-time, from any location.

Inspired by its larger, 42” counterpart, Quilla®, Papyr offers all of the same interactive capabilities for capturing, storing and managing your thoughts, ideas, notes and critical information, in a compact, portable size to take and use wherever you go. The paper-like surface and large 13” display make the digital writing experience feel as natural as writing on a piece of paper.

Work smarter, anywhere you work.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our product offering to include a 13” personal device,” said Nashir Samanani, CEO of QuirkLogic. “Papyr truly captures the essence of writing on paper, with all the power that digital technology has to offer.” Nashir explains, “We’ve seen tremendous interest from those impacted by the pandemic and looking for solutions to support their distributed teams and remote learners. Our collaboration technology has helped bridge that gap with tools that can integrate into their digital workflow. It allows everyone to continue to stay engaged and connected, providing an effective solution for any in-room, remote or hybrid environment.”