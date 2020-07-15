Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in talks with AFL on moving teams north, Gillon McLachlan

The Queensland government has given a lifeline for the AFL to continue the season despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in southern states.

However their generosity comes with a subtle clause – they want the AFL grand final too.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Wednesday she had spoken to AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and offered to welcome more teams to the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down Victoria and parts of NSW.

“The AFL has approached Queensland to host more of its teams and players in our state,” she tweeted.

“A short time ago I spoke to AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan. He is looking to book accommodation for hundreds of players and officials at Queensland hotels for two months. You can imagine what that means to those businesses.

“I stress none of these measures can happen without strict quarantine protocols and the COVID management plan that has allowed the AFL season to proceed.”

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has been given a generous offer by the Queensland Premier (Getty)

The move north would be part of a two-month plan. There are currently five games scheduled at the SCG and Giants Stadium in Sydney’s west over the next fortnight.

Queensland is already the temporary home of Richmond, St Kilda, Essendon, Western Bulldogs, Carlton, North Melbourne, and of course the local teams Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The Melbourne Demons are set to go north from NSW too but it’s not yet known if Hawthorn or Sydney’s two AFL teams will follow. Collingwood and Geelong are currently in WA, and the teams based in WA and SA have returned to their home states after being in a Queensland hub earlier in the season.

AFL mulling move out of New South Wales

“This is another way Queensland is helping Victoria. As everyone knows, AFL is more than a sport to Victorians,” Palaszczuk said.

“We know how they feel. Given the choice between not having a season and having it based in Queensland, I think I know what the fans would like to happen. It means more Queenslanders can see more games.

“It’s another tick for the legacy of the Commonwealth Games and the Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium.

“It’s more fire in the belly for the Suns and the Lions. And, as I told Gil, if the season is based here the the grand final should be played here too!”

The Premier said that negotiations with the NRL and Queensland’s Chief Health Officer are continuing in regards to rugby league doing the same and moving north.