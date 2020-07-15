Priyanka Chopra Jonas says let’s demand a change we want to see in the world, at the Girl Up Leaders



Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently joined the Girl Up Leadership Summit, a virtual summit where the actress and other powerful women spoke about the importance of a strong female leadership. The summit had strong women like Hillary Clinton, former Duchess of Sussex – Meghan Markle and others on the panel.



Sharing some important messages on her Instagram stories from the summit, Prriyanka wrote, “Let’s be louder. Let’s demand the change we want to see in the world. So that the next generation of girls don’t have to fight the same fight. The women who came before us fought for our right to vote and to work – today we don’t even think about it. Now it’s our turn to do the same for future girls.”

In her next post, she said, “Remembering that even breathing is a privilege, too – because people around the world are persecuted for no other reason than the colour of their skin, their sexual orientation or their religious beliefs.”

Further adding to her strong voice for woman power, she stated, “We are standing in for all of those girls around the world whose voices are not being heard. All the girls whose choices in life are made for them by someone else. Girls who haven’t been given opportunity.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas logged in for the summit from her LA home but made sure the world heard her.