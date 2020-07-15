Premiership Rugby: Seven players test positive for coronavirus | Rugby Union News







Seven Premiership players tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

A statement said: “Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Monday, July 13, 856 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR Covid-19 screening programme.

“Of these, people have tested positive. Of those , seven were players and two non-playing staff.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.

“Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided.

“The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing.”

The Premiership season resumes on Friday, August 14 when Harlequins take on Sale Sharks.