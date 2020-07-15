Patriots’ Bill Belichick becomes a meme eating a sub during Subway ad shoot

Bill Belichick was spotted Tuesday in Connecticut taking what appeared to be a very long lunch break.

OK, so the Patriots coach was actually filming a Subway commercial and a couple of footlong subs were the main props.

MORE: Cam Newton says Pats can call a different game with him at QB

As is often the case when Super Bowl-winning coaches venture out of their bubbles, the curious were ready to record the moment. An up-close look at Belichick’s trip to the sandwich giant’s home state, courtesy of New Haven TV station WTNH:

A chef’s kiss for this observation, everyone:

Belichick might be able to enjoy more summer afternoons away from Foxborough in the near future. NFL training camps are supposed to start in less than two weeks but team owners and players have yet to resolve multiple issues that have been created by COVID-19.