Patrick Dangerfield shares We Got You vision how Australian sport can eradicate racism, Patty Mills

AFL star Patrick Dangerfield has explained his bold vision for how sport can lead Australia to eradicate racism.

The Geelong Cats veteran and AFLPA president is familiar with the many instances when racism has reared its ugly head in the AFL and more broadly in Australian sport, and he has been one of the loudest voices in condemning such discrimination.

But the recent Black Lives Matter movement globally – as well as Australia’s reaction to such protests – has brought the discussion of racism in sport back to the forefront of public debate once again, and Dangerfield is at the centre of a group of high profile athletes demanding a more organised approach to address the problem across all codes.

Players take a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement (Getty)

Dangerfield shared his ideas of how this can be achieved as part of a new initiative led by some of the biggest names in Australian sport.

Organised by NBA champion and proud Indigenous Australian Patty Mills, Dangerfield joined Joe Ingles, Erin Phillips, Daly Cherry-Evans, Lydia Williams, Peter Siddle, Scott Sio, Romelda Aiken and Jordan Kahu as part of the ‘We Got You’ campaign aiming to eradicate racism, exclusion and discrimination in Australian sport.

“I hope that this campaign is a really strong vehicle to continue to talk about [racism], but also drive real change within society,” Dangerfield said during a panel discussion with other athletes.

“The more voices we have, the greater following that we create; that’s our opportunity to drive real change.”

Dangerfield said of every “weekly” incident of racism in sport, whether via social media or on the field, many more incidents that are never made known exist, like an iceberg, below the surface.

“We see it weekly and that’s the ones that are reported,” he said.

“I think we’re very naive to think that it’s not happening to more players at the elite level, but clearly that would be happening at the lower levels as well.

“That’s what social media has provided society with – [insight into] the lives of athletes. But it can also be a vehicle for hate.”

AFL players like Adam Goodes, Eddie Betts, Héritier Lumumba, Nic Naitanui, and Chad Windard have all been targets of vile racism in recent years, prompting the league, its clubs, and other players to be more proactive and supportive to stamp out that behaviour.

Dangerfield said while the AFLPA and other sporting bodies are more aware of these issues and doing a lot to address them, they can still do more.

“As a AFLPA we have a policy that whenever a player is vilified to call it out and clubs have been really prominent in reacting the same way now rather than sweeping it under the carpet and pretending it didn’t happen,” he said.

“Some of the arguments to that have been, ‘Don’t give it oxygen’, but that hasn’t worked, which is clear. So whenever we see something, as the PA, when clubs have had issues with racism – we saw it a few days ago with Chad Wingard – we have a responsibility to call it out.

“That’s the only way that we’re going to get rid of it. Can we do more? Absolutely. There’s no doubt about that.”

Sydney Swans champion Adam Goodes (AAP)

Dangerfield said a mix of athletes, clubs and sporting bodies being more vocal in addressing issues of racism in sport, instead of denying it, will be vital to making a difference long-term.

He wants to see Australian sports band together in a meaningful way to publicly acknowledge its anti-racism stance – by literally wearing the cause on their sleeve.

“There is one thing that I see for the ‘We Got You’ campaign and the endpoint is the disappearance of racism,” Dangerfield said.

“Where I’d like this to go is every jersey we wear or any field we take to, that every sporting team in the country has the emblem of ‘We Got You’.

“The one uniter (sic) that I would like this to reach, is to have the emblem ‘We Got You’ on every guernsey so there is a real image of solidarity that sport is not going to take this anymore.

Patrick Dangerfield of the Cats (Getty)

“We aren’t going to take it as individuals of our sporting club.

“We all come together and understand and know we haven’t bridged that gap of racism in sport and this signifies that we’re in it together and that we’re going to call it out whenever we see it.

“We’re a lucky country Australia, a sporting country, and let’s be known as the country that ended racism within it and just doesn’t accept it at any level.”