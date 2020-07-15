Orlando Bloom Says His ”Heart Is Already Broken” as Dog Mighty Goes Missing

Orlando Bloom is asking for the public’s help after his and Katy Perry‘s beloved dog went missing.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to report Mighty is nowhere to be found in Montecito, Calif., where the couple shares a home.

“MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito, California,” Bloom captioned a series of photos of the poodle. “He is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”

Orlando and Katy also share an identical poodle named Nugget. The celebs’ beloved pooches are frequently featured on their social media.