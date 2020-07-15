Oppo’s new 125W VOOC fully charges your phone in 20 minutes

Oppo has today announced its next generation of VOOC charging technologies for smartphones, leading with a super-quick 125W wired charging spec. That’s almost double the wattage of the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 spec used in its current flagship, the Find X2 Pro. The new wired Flash Charge, which pushes up to 20V at 6.25A, can refill a dead 4,000mAh battery to 41% in five minutes, or 100% in just 20 minutes, all while maintaining a device temperature below 40ºC. The charger appears around the same size as the current 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 brick, though with a USB-C port instead of the Type-A connector used in that model. Oppo also promises 65W USB-PD and 125W PPS support in its new charger for compatibility with other devices. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more The new fast charging standard is made possible by a number of technological advancements by the Chinese firm, including the move to a 6C dual cell battery (compared to the previous generation’s 3C), and three parallel charge pumps for up to 98% conversion efficiency.

The new AirVOOC charges as fast as Oppo’s current SuperVOOC 2.0. Oppo’s second major announcement is the fastest wireless charging we’ve seen in a smartphone to date. The new 65W AirVOOC can refill a 4,000mAh battery from dead in 30 minutes — the same time as wired 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 — while remaining under the same 40ºC temperature threshold. That’s thanks to a parallel dual-coil design and Oppo’s isolated charge pump technology. The concept AirVOOC 65W wireless charger shown by Oppo today features active cooling, drawing air in from the top and expelling it through the base. The base of the charger features a semiconductor cooler, which the company says helps keep the back of the phone up to 2°C lower than using a fan alone. Naturally, it’s also Qi-compatible for non-Oppo devices at lower power levels. Meanwhile, Oppo has been working on reducing the size of its fast chargers for easier portability, and today also unveiled a 50W mini-SuperVOOC charger and 110W Flash Charger. Available first in China, the 50W “cookie” (nicknamed due to its size and shape) has a thickness of 1.05cm, and also supports 27W USB-PD and 50W PPS.